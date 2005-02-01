Click It

Our "Biz 101" tech makeover winner learns to save time and money.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
2 min read

This story appears in the February 2005 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

By the time you read this, Purse-snickety!, the winner of Interland and Entrepreneur's web makeover contest, will be mostly done with the holiday rush. But we caught up with owner Deborah Nail as she was gearing up for the big wholesale and retail season. One goal Nail, 41, had was to boost the retail side of her redone website, www.pursesnickety.com, after focusing on wholesale orders. Snagging retail sales means getting the word out to potential customers. You've probably heard a lot about pay-per-click keyword advertising with search engines. Here's how Nail's experience went when she first signed up with Interland's MyEzClicks program.

The first requirement was to choose about 20 words and phrases that would act as triggering search terms. Some of the ones Pursesnickety! settled on are "feather purses," "reversible purses," "cocktail bags" and "fashion purses." The cost of the service is based on results, with plans varying depending on the number of guaranteed clicks per year. Within one week of starting the program, Nail received 50 e-mails from website visitors. "They're qualified," says Nail. "They are people who are really interested. This is really going to boost our business."

Best of all, she doesn't have to deal with the details of setting it up herself. Nail has found that her new technology, from the website makeover to the IBM ThinkPad R40 laptop and Sprint Treo 600 smartphone, is giving her more time to focus on the core of her business. "Once you start depending on someone else and trusting them to help you and work with your business, you realize that your time [can be] much better spent elsewhere," says Nail.

During the many hectic trade shows she participates in, she has been able to run credit charges through her laptop in her hotel room rather than wait until she returns home. That's been a boon to Nail's cash flow. Receiving orders used to be an endeavor that required logging a lot of phone time; Nail estimates each order received by e-mail through the new website saves her up to 30 minutes, which will take some of the rush out of the holiday rush.

More from Entrepreneur

Kim's expertise can help you become a strong leader, pitch VCs for capital, and develop a growth strategy.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Got an Awesome New Business Idea? Here's What to Do Next.

Starting a Business

5 Lessons to Follow as You Take Your Product to Market