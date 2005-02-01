My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Franchises

Heir Raising

This family plans to make franchising part of its future for generations to come.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
2 min read

This story appears in the February 2005 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Who says you can receive an inheritance only after the death of a loved one? Dave and Ellie Woodruff, 50 and 48, respectively, are setting things up so they can actually live to see their three children enjoy theirs. But rather than investing in a plot of land or a 10-year CD, the Woodruffs have chosen something their children will have to work hard to earn. After seeing Ellie's sister's success as a Meineke Car Care Center franchisee, the Woodruffs purchased a Meineke shop for their son, Michael, 26, and have plans to open two additional franchises for their daughters, Jennifer, 24, and Jillian, 19, in the next few years.

As the first beneficiary, Michael is thrilled with his parents' decision because it made his dream of owning a business a reality. He eagerly accepted the responsibility of being co-partner and shop manager of the franchise, which opened in Alabaster, Alabama, in July 2004. Dave handles the bills and occasionally helps out the three mechanics in the shop. Meanwhile, Ellie plans to eventually leave her bank job and help her son on a more regular, full-time basis. Working together has proved to be a positive experience. "When you have a family business and you're very close, there's an element of trust you might not necessarily find if you were dealing with someone on the outside," says Dave.

For more information on Meineke Car Care Center, visit Entrepreneur.com's Franchise Zone.

With 2005 sales projected to reach more than $500,000, it seems Dave and Ellie's plan will secure their children's futures. But they hope their gift will offer more than just financial wealth. "When you inherit money or a piece of property, that's one thing," says Dave. "But when you're able to give your child a thriving business and teach them how to be successful, how to make money, how to be in charge of their own destiny--to me, that seems much more valuable than just [having] an attorney hand [them] a check, saying, 'This is courtesy [of] your mom and dad.'"

More from Entrepreneur

Book your session with expert Jason Feifer
Jason's expertise and experience can help you with storytelling, motivation, and pitching your business to media.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Starting, buying, or growing your small business shouldn’t be hard. Guidant Financial works to make financing easy for current and aspiring small business owners by providing custom funding solutions, financing education, and more.
Learn More

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Franchise Bible

Franchise Bible

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Franchises

How Franchising Helped This Founder Scale His Business

Franchises

This Franchisee Ditched a High-Powered Corporate Career to Run Her Own Cycling Studios

Franchises

How Shaq Is Bringing Fun Back to Papa John's