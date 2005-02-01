What's New 02/05

Bottled perfection

February 1, 2005 1 min read

This story appears in the February 2005 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Proving that the fun is in the bottle, Let's Make Wine, a Boca Raton, Florida-based franchise, is currently spreading the concept of personalized winemaking in Colorado, Florida and Texas. Customers are given the opportunity to select their own variety of wine, then personalize the bottle, cork and label after the brew has fermented. For entrepreneurs lacking wine expertise, have no fear--being a connoisseur is not a prerequisite to becoming a successful franchisee.