Labor for Love

Learn what this romantic holiday can teach small-business owners.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
2 min read

This story appears in the February 2005 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Valentine's Day can mean big business for small companies. Three lessons in love for entrepreneurs:

1. Listen to the one you love, and express devotion. Begin by reading The Cluetrain Manifesto, which contains sage musings like "Markets are conversations" and "Lack of open conversation kills companies."

Then initiate a two-way dialogue with your customers. Some starters:

  • Create an emotional connection with customer appreciation notes and "love coupons." Think "Thank you for your loyal business" or "Good for one free service."

2. Bare your Lovemarks. In 2003, marketing and branding firm Saatchi & Saatchi coined the term Lovemark--defined as a charismatic brand that people love and fiercely protect. Aim to be a Lovemark brand by nurturing respect (performance, trust and reputation) and love (mystery, sensuality and intimacy). Learn more at www.lovemarks.com.

3. Love only those who love you in return. Consultants Don Peppers and Martha Rogers suggest you build enduring relationships with your most profitable customers, and tactfully find unprofitable customers "a different partner." Their new book, Return on Customer, hits shelves in April.

Kirsten Osolind is CEO and founder of Re:invention Inc., a Chicago-based marketing consulting company.

More from Entrepreneur

Kim's expertise can help you become a strong leader, pitch VCs for capital, and develop a growth strategy.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Got an Awesome New Business Idea? Here's What to Do Next.

Starting a Business

5 Lessons to Follow as You Take Your Product to Market