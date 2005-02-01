Speed Demons

These 105 franchises put the pedal to the metal and are looking to smash records with their full-throttle growth.

February 1, 2005

Some are content to go with the flow; others have "Top Gun syndrome"--they feel the need for speed. They're the ones fueling the speed-dating approach to love, dominating the fast lane on the freeway and buying the fastest computers they can find. If you can relate, you may be interested in buying a franchise that has a specific vision for fast growth. We'll help accelerate your search: Here's a quick look at the 105 franchises that grew the fastest over the past year.

These rankings are based on growth in the number of U.S. and Canadian franchise units from 2003 to 2004, as verified in Entrepreneur's January 2005 issue. Ties are listed alphabetically. For more information on these franchises, check out Entrepreneur's FranchiseZone.

This ranking is not intended to endorse any particular franchise, but rather to provide a starting point for your research. Due diligence includes thoroughly reading a company's literature and its Uniform Franchise Offering Circular, calling and visiting the existing franchisees, and consulting with an attorney and an accountant. Here's where slowing down makes sense: You should only buy a fast-growing franchise after taking the time to conduct a careful investigation.