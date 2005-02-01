Try Before You Buy

It is possible to test-drive your dream business.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
Writer and Author, Specializing in Business and Finance
2 min read

This story appears in the February 2005 issue of Entrepreneurs StartUps Magazine. Subscribe »

Rob Blood, 29, and his wife, Leigh, 27, were dissatisfied with the demands of their boarding school teaching jobs. They had long dreamed of opening a bed and breakfast, so when they spotted an ad looking for a couple to oversee two inns in Nantucket, Massachusetts, they quickly dashed off a letter in response. Soon, they were hired--and realized that their dream was far different from reality.

"The physical work was a big adjustment," says Rob. "There was a lot of lifting, making beds, cleaning toilets. Doing that kind of work repetitively until you get in shape for it is difficult."

That type of reality check is the goal of the New England Inns & Resorts Association's "Innkeeper for a Day" program. For a few hundred to a few thousand dollars, depending on the location and length of stay, would-be innkeepers can test drive the bed-and-breakfast lifestyle before they sink their life savings into a property. After fielding many calls from people in love with the idea of owning an inn, Beth Steucek, executive vice president of the New England Inns & Resorts Association, says knowing what's really involved can mean the difference between success and failure. "If I were about to put my life savings into an inn, I'd want the opportunity to shadow a successful property owner [first]," says Steucek.

Another company is taking the "try before you buy" concept beyond bed and breakfasts. For anywhere from $350 to more than $5,000, VocationVacations in Portland, Oregon, lets so-called "vocationers" learn what it's like to own a winery, organize celebrity events, run a cattle ranch or try any of over 30 careers.

VocationVacations founder and president, Brian Kurth, 38, says such programs can save entrepreneurs headaches and money in the long run. Recently, two "vocationers" who spent time with a cheese-maker in upstate New York had a change of heart about that business. "They walked away understanding the cheese-making process, but realized they were a bit like deer in the headlights when it came to the business side," Kurth says

And the Bloods? They now own the Captain Fairfield Inn in Kennebunkport, Maine. "I'd definitely participate in a program like this if we were to go into a new [field]," says Rob. "It really shapes your vision."

More from Entrepreneur

Kathleen, Founder and CEO of Grayce & Co, a media and marketing consultancy, can help you develop a brand strategy, build marketing campaigns and learn how to balance work and life.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Got an Awesome New Business Idea? Here's What to Do Next.

Starting a Business

5 Lessons to Follow as You Take Your Product to Market