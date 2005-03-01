Get in the game with one of these 105 top homebased franchises.

March 1, 2005 1 min read

This story appears in the March 2005 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Whether it's to spend more time with the family or simply to have greater freedom and flexibility, more and more people are seeking to run businesses from their homes. That trend, combined with today's technology, has led to a retro boom of sorts--the nation that was based on homebased businesses is coming full circle. And, thanks to franchises paying attention to this demand, virtually every business imaginable is now an option for those who want to operate from home.

Visit our Top Homebased Franchise listingto view the listing in order of their ranking in Entrepreneur'sFranchise 500, the world's most comprehensive ranking of franchise companies. You can also view our complete list of homebased franchises on that same page.

This ranking is not intended to endorse, promote or recommend any one particular franchise company. Rather, it's a tool for your franchise research, which should include interviews with existing franchisees, counsel from your attorney and accountant, and close reviews of literature such as the Uniform Franchise Offering Circular.