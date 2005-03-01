Resources 03/05

Websites, organizations, events and more to grow your business

JOURNEY TO LEADERSHIP: CREATING YOUR ROAD MAP TO SUCCESS

The Athena Foundation is holding its 12th Annual International Athena Leadership Conference from April 28-30 in Chicago. The conference will honor those who have helped Athena achieve its mission and will feature a keynote from Marie Wilson, an author and women's issues advocate for more than 30 years.

LEXISNEXIS FOR BLACKBERRY

LexisNexis now offers content accessibility for BlackBerry Wireless Handheld users. The service lets users execute refined searches from more than 14,000 sources for news, business and legal public records. The service is included with LexisNexis subscriptions.

BIZFILINGS.COM

This site is a one-stop shop for small businesses looking to incorporate or form an LLC. The site is full of information, including FAQs. It also offers other products and services, such as corporate supplies and amendment filings. More than 75,000 companies have been helped through Bizfilings.com, which accommodates all 50 states. Prices vary from state to state.

OUTLOOKCRM

Add this to your Microsoft Outlook, and you'll never have to synchronize with outside CRM software again. OutlookCRM works within Outlook, tapping into your contacts, tasks, appointments and journal entries. OutlookCRM offers a customizable toolbar, PDA compatibility, account alert pop-ups that notify team members when accounts have been accessed and more for $395.

"HOW TO PLAY THE BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT GAME"

Street Smart offers this free 10-page report, which helps answer questions like, What do you do when your biggest client walks? The report also includes tips on why some companies' sales continually grow while others are less consistent, as well as why some companies ignore the big picture. To download the report, just register with Street Smart--it's free.

CMI (COMPETENCY MANAGEMENT INC.)

So you want to hire a new employee, but you're not sure if he or she has the skills? CMI offers the Small Enterprise Enhancement Program, which helps entrepreneurs as they build a stronger team by analyzing a business' strengths and weaknesses, then delivering recommendations. This program starts at $25,000 per year and includes products, services and travel.

SBA AND HP MATCHMAKING EVENTS

The SBA and HP Small Business Foundation have teamed up to create new business-matchmaking events for 2005. The program gives small businesses the opportunity to pitch their services to government agencies and private-sector corporations. The schedule for 2005 is as follows: March 23-24--Nashville, Tennessee; April 26--Washington, DC; June 7-8--Los Angeles; and September 14--Milwaukee, Wisconsin.