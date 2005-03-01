Keep Your Cool

This new system helps your laptop chill out.

If you've ever felt the heat that can come from working with a notebook on your lap, you'll appreciate the genius behind the Targus ChillHub cooling system. It's not just about comfort. The two-fan system prevents overheating in the cramped confines of your notebook, which can lead to system crashes and more permanent damage to sensitive circuitry. ChillHub works by drawing the heat of today's super-powerful processors to itself and away from your notebook, which won't have to kick on its own battery-draining internal fans. ChillHub even adds four USB 2.0 ports for quick connection of mice and other peripherals (price: $49.99, www.targus.com, 714-765-5555).