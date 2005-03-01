Figures 03/05

March 1, 2005 1 min read

206.8

Statistic Source: U.S. Census 2000

14.8%

Statistic Source: American Demographics/e-Poll

Las Vegas leads the nation in college grads moving to the area, withper 1,000 new residents.of Americans admit they have concealed income from the government.

The average American works only about

3.75

Statistic Source: Bureau of Labor Statistics

90%

Statistic Source: Employco Group

hours per day.of small businesses expect their employees to log fewer overtime hours in 2005, in part because of new overtime regulations.

Bill Gates receives

4 million

Statistic Source: Steve Ballmer, CEO of Microsoft

e-mails per day.

Over the second half of 2004, only 18% of women think the economy improved;



38%

Statistic Source: The Pulse

of men do.