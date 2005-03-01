Figures 03/05

Tricking Uncle Sam, Bill Gates' inbox and more
This story appears in the March 2005 issue of Entrepreneur.
Las Vegas leads the nation in college grads moving to the area, with

206.8

per 1,000 new residents.
Statistic Source: U.S. Census 2000

14.8%

of Americans admit they have concealed income from the government.
Statistic Source: American Demographics/e-Poll

The average American works only about

3.75

hours per day.
Statistic Source: Bureau of Labor Statistics

90%

of small businesses expect their employees to log fewer overtime hours in 2005, in part because of new overtime regulations.
Statistic Source: Employco Group

Bill Gates receives

4 million

e-mails per day.
Statistic Source: Steve Ballmer, CEO of Microsoft

Over the second half of 2004, only 18% of women think the economy improved;

38%

of men do.
Statistic Source: The Pulse

