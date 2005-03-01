Figures 03/05
Tricking Uncle Sam, Bill Gates' inbox and more
1 min read
Las Vegas leads the nation in college grads moving to the area, with
206.8per 1,000 new residents.
Statistic Source: U.S. Census 2000
14.8%of Americans admit they have concealed income from the government.
Statistic Source: American Demographics/e-Poll
The average American works only about
3.75hours per day.
Statistic Source: Bureau of Labor Statistics
90%of small businesses expect their employees to log fewer overtime hours in 2005, in part because of new overtime regulations.
Statistic Source: Employco Group
Bill Gates receives
4 millione-mails per day.
Statistic Source: Steve Ballmer, CEO of Microsoft
Over the second half of 2004, only 18% of women think the
economy improved;
38%of men do.
Statistic Source: The Pulse