We Have Contacts

Necessity was the mother of invention for these executives-turned-entrepreneurs.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
1 min read

This story appears in the March 2005 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

When three executives with resumes featuring Apple, Inktomi and Microsoft vowed to start Vazu, their idea was born of frustration: Every time they bought new cell phones, it took hours to re-enter the names and phone numbers. "Absolutely everyone had this problem. What was surprising was that no one had solved it," says Ken Thom, 41, the Palo Alto, California, company's vice president of products.

Thom, along with Vazu CEO Ramiro Calvo, 42; and COO Soujanya Bhumkar, 37; and three other backers, devoted $100,000 in late 2002 to researching the technical possibilities.

The technology they have developed works with Internet Explorer to send information to cell phones via short text messages. Vazu Contacts transfers names and phone numbers from e-mail applications; Vazu Click can be used to select and send information, such as directions, from websites; and Vazu Seek is essentially an online directory. The services are free, but some users pay for the text messages, depending on their wireless plans.

More from Entrepreneur

Learn to be a better leader and develop successful marketing and branding strategies with Dr. Patti Fletcher's help.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Got an Awesome New Business Idea? Here's What to Do Next.

Starting a Business

5 Lessons to Follow as You Take Your Product to Market