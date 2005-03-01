Singin' the Blues

Is it the end for Bluetooth?

March 1, 2005 1 min read

You hear differing opinions on Bluetooth. Some say it's here to stay, while others say it's doomed. Chances are, if you use Bluetooth right now, it has something to do with your cell phone, such as a wireless headset, or a laptop data adapter for getting online in places without Wi-Fi. On the negative side, Ericsson announced last year that it was halting development of the technology.

But that news didn't dampen the enthusiasm of the Bluetooth SIG, the technology's trade group. It recently announced a road map for Bluetooth, and improvements include tripling data rates to 3Mbps with a simultaneous decrease in power consumption. Both initiatives should be in place by the time you read this. Improvements in security, power consumption and ability to send signals to multiple devices at the same time should roll out over the next year. The aim is to boost Bluetooth use in the United States.

To that end, quite a few products are now on the market with all major cell phone providers having Bluetooth phone options. But it remains to be seen how much practical use you will get out of it. Interested? A wireless headset is a solid place to start.