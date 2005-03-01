Singin' the Blues

Is it the end for Bluetooth?
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
1 min read

This story appears in the March 2005 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

You hear differing opinions on Bluetooth. Some say it's here to stay, while others say it's doomed. Chances are, if you use Bluetooth right now, it has something to do with your cell phone, such as a wireless headset, or a laptop data adapter for getting online in places without Wi-Fi. On the negative side, Ericsson announced last year that it was halting development of the technology.

But that news didn't dampen the enthusiasm of the Bluetooth SIG, the technology's trade group. It recently announced a road map for Bluetooth, and improvements include tripling data rates to 3Mbps with a simultaneous decrease in power consumption. Both initiatives should be in place by the time you read this. Improvements in security, power consumption and ability to send signals to multiple devices at the same time should roll out over the next year. The aim is to boost Bluetooth use in the United States.

To that end, quite a few products are now on the market with all major cell phone providers having Bluetooth phone options. But it remains to be seen how much practical use you will get out of it. Interested? A wireless headset is a solid place to start.

More from Entrepreneur

David provides constructive insight to help businesses focus on their company growth, build brand awareness and know when and how to raise money.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Got an Awesome New Business Idea? Here's What to Do Next.

Starting a Business

5 Lessons to Follow as You Take Your Product to Market