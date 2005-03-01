Gear 03/05

Reviews of wireless routers and web-enabled cell phones for mobile warriors

March 1, 2005 1 min read

Network It

Belkin Wireless Pre-N router

CNET's rating: 8.4 Very good

The good: Fast; great range; simple setup; includes software for both Mac and Windows

The bad: Pricey; requires MIMO adapter to achieve its full potential

What it's for: Setting up a wireless network

Essential extras: Belkin's Pre-N PC Card adapter, to take advantage of the router's range

The bottom line: If you're looking for a router with great range, this is it.

Street price: $150

Website:www.belkin.com

Cutting Edge

Motorola Razr V3 cell phone

CNET's rating: 8.0 Very good

The good: Striking design; e-mail support; beautiful display; Bluetooth; speakerphone; world phone

The bad: Video playback only; volume a bit low

What it's for: Making calls, sending messages, taking pictures and surfing the wireless web

Essential extras: Vehicle power charger; leather case; Bluetooth headset

The bottom line: The Motorola Razr V3 backs up its radical design with solid features and performance.

Street price: $700

Website:www.motorola.com