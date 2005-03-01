Gear 03/05

Reviews of wireless routers and web-enabled cell phones for mobile warriors
Network It

Belkin Wireless Pre-N router
CNET's rating: 8.4 Very good
The good: Fast; great range; simple setup; includes software for both Mac and Windows
The bad: Pricey; requires MIMO adapter to achieve its full potential
What it's for: Setting up a wireless network
Essential extras: Belkin's Pre-N PC Card adapter, to take advantage of the router's range
The bottom line: If you're looking for a router with great range, this is it.
Street price: $150
Website:www.belkin.com

Cutting Edge

Motorola Razr V3 cell phone
CNET's rating: 8.0 Very good
The good: Striking design; e-mail support; beautiful display; Bluetooth; speakerphone; world phone
The bad: Video playback only; volume a bit low
What it's for: Making calls, sending messages, taking pictures and surfing the wireless web
Essential extras: Vehicle power charger; leather case; Bluetooth headset
The bottom line: The Motorola Razr V3 backs up its radical design with solid features and performance.
Street price: $700
Website:www.motorola.com

