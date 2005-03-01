A Run of Luck

After this entrepreneur sold his company, he gained even more business control.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
1 min read

This story appears in the March 2005 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Whit McIsaac, CEO of Client Profiles Inc., an Atlanta legal software company, wanted to reap the financial rewards of selling his business, but also to maintain control of the company's direction. And he got both.

McIsaac, 43, sold Client Profiles in late 2000 to litigation support business FirmLogic as part of an industry consolidation plan. The purchase price included cash, shares of FirmLogic, and lucrative employment contracts for McIsaac and his executives.

When the technology bubble burst a few months later, however, FirmLogic had a change of heart and wanted out. McIsaac bought Client Profiles back for pennies on the dollar. The repurchase price included no cash; McIsaac simply gave back the stock, waived his employment contract and walked away with most of his original business intact.

McIsaac also bought another division of FirmLogic for just $1,500. Coupled with the new division, his company boasts 2004 revenues just under $10 million.

More from Entrepreneur

Kathleen, Founder and CEO of Grayce & Co, a media and marketing consultancy, can help you develop a brand strategy, build marketing campaigns and learn how to balance work and life.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Got an Awesome New Business Idea? Here's What to Do Next.

Starting a Business

5 Lessons to Follow as You Take Your Product to Market