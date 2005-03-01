Whistle Shop

Turn your store into a destination by making shopping an event.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
Writer and Author, Specializing in Business and Finance
2 min read

This story appears in the March 2005 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

How do you turn a small town of 2,500 people into a shopping destination? Diana Schmidt, owner of clothing boutique Kaylane's Kloset, teamed up with local retailers Karen Cather and Amy Wells to create the Diva Day Away program. Customers pay $20, meet at a lavishly decorated house, enjoy a four-course brunch or lunch, and receive goody bags with gifts and coupons from participating retailers in Anthony, Kansas.

Then, says Schmidt, 45, "We send them downtown, shopping like divas. They get a small gift or special treatment at nine different shops."

Debbie Allen, a retail consultant and author of Confessions of Shameless Self Promoters, urges other retailers to take cues from the Diva Day Away team to create more entertaining shopping experiences by:

  • Holding relevant seminars or classes on-site. They get potential customers in the door and may become a new revenue stream.
  • Thinking indulgence. Most customers love to feel pampered, even if you're just giving a small token. For instance, one of the Diva Day Away retailers hands out a chocolate truffle to each participant.
  • Finding the right partner. "When I owned a fashion boutique, I would bring fashion shows to local high-end salons," says Allen. "It was a low-cost way to showcase my products to the right audience."

Gwen Moran is a writer and consultant specializing in marketing.

More from Entrepreneur

Kathleen, Founder and CEO of Grayce & Co, a media and marketing consultancy, can help you develop a brand strategy, build marketing campaigns and learn how to balance work and life.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Got an Awesome New Business Idea? Here's What to Do Next.

Starting a Business

5 Lessons to Follow as You Take Your Product to Market