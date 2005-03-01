Sell Buzz 03/05

Customer feedback, loyalty programs and more
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
Writer and Author, Specializing in Business and Finance
2 min read

This story appears in the March 2005 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Guaranteed Results

A money-back guarantee works great for retailers, but what if you own a service business? According to Peter Geisheker of The Geisheker Group, a marketing company in Green Bay, Wisconsin, a guarantee is a great sales tool. Geisheker, 34, launched a money-back guarantee two years ago. "If I say I can do what I do, and I charge for a service, it's my moral obligation to fulfill that agreement," he explains. "I guarantee there will be results, or the client should not have to pay me."

But money-back guarantees can be tricky for some service companies, says Christina Miranda, a partner at New York City's Redpoint Marketing PR: "I would rather keep going until the promised results are delivered instead of returning money," she says.

If you decide to try a guarantee, Miranda offers a few tips to avoid potential pitfalls:

  • Spell out terms specifically so people don't think they can get something without actually having to pay for it.
  • Use guarantees selectively. Miranda says they can be good for new customers, as a sales incentive and to see if the client/provider relationship is a good fit.
  • Promise only what you can control. Because a publicist doesn't have the final say in what stories run, guaranteeing certain coverage, for example, is a bad idea. Says Miranda, "A PR firm [can] guarantee results, but time and flexibility need to be allowed."

Quick Pick:

Looking for a new way to get customer feedback? TouchPoll Inc. in Winter Park, Florida, collects opinion data by stationing attended or unattended touchscreen computers at high-traffic venues like events, museums, aquariums and the like. For roughly $200 per question or $5,900 for a machine and a three-year license, you can ask for feedback on everything from changing your product to what people think of your brand--you can even ask open-ended questions. TouchPoll also provides ZIP codes of respondents and can be customized to collect more personal data, such as e-mail addresses. Feedback is instant, and the company reports attracting as many as 1,000-plus respondents per month on unattended machines.

70%

of consumers have dropped out of customer-loyalty programs because it takes too long to accumulate points.
Statistic Source: Maritz Loyalty Marketing

83%

of U.S. web users have avoided subscribing to an e-newsletter because they don't trust the publisher.
Statistic Source: ReleMail


More from Entrepreneur

Kathleen, Founder and CEO of Grayce & Co, a media and marketing consultancy, can help you develop a brand strategy, build marketing campaigns and learn how to balance work and life.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Got an Awesome New Business Idea? Here's What to Do Next.

Starting a Business

5 Lessons to Follow as You Take Your Product to Market