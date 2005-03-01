Sell Buzz 03/05

Customer feedback, loyalty programs and more

March 1, 2005 2 min read

Guaranteed Results

A money-back guarantee works great for retailers, but what if you own a service business? According to Peter Geisheker of The Geisheker Group, a marketing company in Green Bay, Wisconsin, a guarantee is a great sales tool. Geisheker, 34, launched a money-back guarantee two years ago. "If I say I can do what I do, and I charge for a service, it's my moral obligation to fulfill that agreement," he explains. "I guarantee there will be results, or the client should not have to pay me."

But money-back guarantees can be tricky for some service companies, says Christina Miranda, a partner at New York City's Redpoint Marketing PR: "I would rather keep going until the promised results are delivered instead of returning money," she says.

If you decide to try a guarantee, Miranda offers a few tips to avoid potential pitfalls:

Spell out terms specifically so people don't think they can get something without actually having to pay for it.

Use guarantees selectively. Miranda says they can be good for new customers, as a sales incentive and to see if the client/provider relationship is a good fit.

Promise only what you can control. Because a publicist doesn't have the final say in what stories run, guaranteeing certain coverage, for example, is a bad idea. Says Miranda, "A PR firm [can] guarantee results, but time and flexibility need to be allowed."

Looking for a new way to get customer feedback? TouchPoll Inc. in Winter Park, Florida, collects opinion data by stationing attended or unattended touchscreen computers at high-traffic venues like events, museums, aquariums and the like. For roughly $200 per question or $5,900 for a machine and a three-year license, you can ask for feedback on everything from changing your product to what people think of your brand--you can even ask open-ended questions. TouchPoll also provides ZIP codes of respondents and can be customized to collect more personal data, such as e-mail addresses. Feedback is instant, and the company reports attracting as many as 1,000-plus respondents per month on unattended machines.

70% of consumers have dropped out of customer-loyalty programs because it takes too long to accumulate points.

Statistic Source: Maritz Loyalty Marketing of consumers have dropped out of customer-loyalty programs because it takes too long to accumulate points. 83% of U.S. web users have avoided subscribing to an e-newsletter because they don't trust the publisher.

