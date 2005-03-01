Back to the Future

Tap into these resources to prepare your business for tomorrow's trends.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
1 min read

This story appears in the March 2005 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Caesar's oracle perched upon a three-legged stool and whispered, "Beware the ides of March."

Caesar retorted, "He is a dreamer," and ignored his counsel. To be your own oracle, you need to leverage credible sources to spot trends and draw your own conclusions.

Anticipating the future requires greater insight, not more information. We need to understand what is truly relevant to customers, rather than merely becoming conscious of "what's cool" or what's coming next.

If consumer insight is the key to effective trend spotting, consider these three modern-day insider resources:

  • Mark your calendars for the Innovations in Marketing Strategy conference, March 7-9 in San Francisco. Expect a who's who of marketing and visionary keynotes (from Aaker to Gladwell). For information, visit www.iirusa.com/mktgstrategy.
  • Track breaking news via HeadlineScanner.com and PR Newswire. You'll need to interpret cultural context for your customers.
  • Visit Lucian James' Agenda Inc. Live Feed. It sifts through pop culture, technology and alternative marketing, with incisive social and cultural commentary.

Kirsten Osolind is CEO and founder of re:invention inc., a Chicago-based marketing consulting company.

More from Entrepreneur

Kim's expertise can help you become a strong leader, pitch VCs for capital, and develop a growth strategy.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Got an Awesome New Business Idea? Here's What to Do Next.

Starting a Business

5 Lessons to Follow as You Take Your Product to Market