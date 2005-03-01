First Impressions

An intriguing introduction keeps potential customers from skipping your ad.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
2 min read

This story appears in the March 2005 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Too many entrepreneurs miss the chance to make a sale by starting an ad with introductory thoughts that lose the prospect's interest. As late copywriting Hall of Famer John Caples put it in his book Tested Advertising Methods: "Millions of pages have been turned and millions of ads have been left unread because of [boring] first paragraphs."

Perhaps you, too, have high-fived yourself in the bathroom mirror for coming up with a great headline, only to produce an ad that fails because of a lackluster lead-in. Caples says you can overcome the first-paragraph scourge by putting your completed ad aside for 24 hours and then looking at it with fresh eyes. That's when a weak opening will leap out at you.

How to find examples of great lead-ins to inspire you? Apart from observing other ads, Caples suggests reading the way newspaper and magazine stories begin. The best ones arouse curiosity, he says, offering as an example one he plucked from Reader's Digest: "As you sit quietly reading these lines, a whirl of activity is taking place in your body."

By the way, the first-paragraph bugaboo doesn't curse only print ads. Sales letters, brochures and e-mails also suffer without irresistible lead-ins. Is your advertising missing a Caples-esque beginning?

Jerry Fisher is a freelance advertising copywriter and author of Creating Successful Small Business Advertising.

More from Entrepreneur

Learn to be a better leader and develop successful marketing and branding strategies with Dr. Patti Fletcher's help.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Got an Awesome New Business Idea? Here's What to Do Next.

Starting a Business

5 Lessons to Follow as You Take Your Product to Market