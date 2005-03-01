Lead Buzz 03/05

Well-written business documents, leadership qualities and more
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
2 min read

This story appears in the March 2005 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Write On

Too many business documents are too long and written from the writer's perspective instead of the reader's perspective, says Deborah Dumaine, author of Write to the Top: Writing for Corporate Success and founder of Better Communications, a Lexington, Massachusetts, firm that helps employees improve their writing skills. "Grammar isn't the biggest problem in business writing; it's getting the message across," she says.

Well-written documents help firms seem larger and more established. Better writing also boosts employee productivity, Dumaine says: Her clients report a 73 percent increase in productivity after employees are trained to write more effectively, since employees aren't composing documents that require going "back and forth to clarify," she says.

Private companies such as Dumaine's offer writing programs that average $200 to $600 per employee. Community colleges offer writing classes, too. Avoid programs where employees will get lectures on writing instead of getting practice.

If a class is too costly, give employees a book about business writing to keep at their desks, or create a bookshelf of writing resources. Who knows? Your company could have the write stuff after all.

California is the top state for entry-level job opportunities, with

15%

of all entry-level jobs nationwide.
Statistic Source: MonsterTrak

65%

of Americans feel integrity/morality is the most important characteristic defining a true leader; intelligence is second, with

16%.

Statistic Source: American Demographics/Zogby International

More from Entrepreneur

Learn to be a better leader and develop successful marketing and branding strategies with Dr. Patti Fletcher's help.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Got an Awesome New Business Idea? Here's What to Do Next.

Starting a Business

5 Lessons to Follow as You Take Your Product to Market