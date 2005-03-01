Growth Strategies

You First

An opening move may make or break a deal--so step lightly.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
2 min read

This story appears in the March 2005 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

If you can't open your negotiation the right way, you'll have trouble closing it. Here are two opening moves you shouldn't forget:

1. Put on your game face. When you open, it's about attitude. He who appears to want the least gets the most. At the beginning, one of the biggest mistakes is to seem too eager or desperate. Instead, try to appear hesitant, indecisive or bored. This will lower your opponent's expectations and force him or her to consider concessions he or she was hoping to avoid. This reverse psychology will bring the other side closer to the deal you want.

2. After you . . . "He who mentions the first number loses" is one of the all-time great negotiating maxims. If you're the one putting the first number into play, you'll never know if you've made your best deal. The buyer might have offered more, and the seller might have taken less. Instead, listen for their first figures.

What's the exception to this rule? If both sides really know what a deal is worth, the side making the first offer gains the upper hand by defining the negotiating range.

A speaker and attorney in Los Angeles, Marc Diener is author of Deal Power.

More from Entrepreneur

David provides constructive insight to help businesses focus on their company growth, build brand awareness and know when and how to raise money.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Buy From
The Innovation Mentality

The Innovation Mentality

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Habits

Million Dollar Habits

Buy From
Simplify: How the Best Businesses in the World Succeed

Simplify: How the Best Businesses in the World Succeed

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Growth Strategies

6 Strategies to Maximize Earned Media for Your Brand

Growth Strategies

Give Your Audience What They Want on Social Media Before Pushing Your Agenda

Growth Strategies

Should You Run More Than One Company?