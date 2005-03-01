Love Thine Enemy

Making friends with your rivals can help you grow--in life and in business.
This story appears in the March 2005 issue of Entrepreneur.

In business, you'll likely have the chance to make both friends and enemies, much like in your personal life. But if given the chance to make a business enemy, can you choose to create an ally instead? If you're like Lee Labrada, founder of Labrada Nutrition, a manufacturer of sports nutrition products and functional foods, you can.

Labrada, 45, started his Houston-based company in 1996, and created a whole line of low-carb food products in 2003, trademarking the name CarbWatchers in the process. So he was surprised to find a low-carb weight-loss center in New York City using the same name while he was surfing on the internet one day.

Labrada hoped to resolve the conflict by sending a cease and desist letter--but fate had something better in mind. When the owner of CarbWatchers Weight Loss Centers called him to come to some sort of resolution, Labrada realized that he had a golden opportunity on his hands.

"We came to a meeting of the minds," Labrada says. "[We said], 'Why don't we figure out a way to work together?'" Instead of making the other entrepreneur change her business's name, Labrada decided it made perfect sense to stock his CarbWatchers products in her store--both would profit from the partnership, and both would raise the brand awareness of the CarbWatchers moniker.

"Based on my experience, it's better to try to work through a problem with a potential adversary than to go to court or involve attorneys in an ugly way," says Labrada, whose philosophy has helped him grow his company to $20 million in yearly sales. Now that sounds healthy.

