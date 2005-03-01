Sounds Like a Plan

Find out how to make bank with a powerful business plan.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
2 min read

This story appears in the March 2005 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Turning a business plan into profit is the forte of Edward G. Rogoff, associate professor of management and a director at the Lawrence N. Field Center for Entrepreneurship at the Zucklin School of Business at Baruch College in New York City. Rogoff recently spoke with Entrepreneur about Bankable Business Plans, his new book.

Your book teaches entrepreneurs how to secure financing with their business plans. Is this element often overlooked?

Edward G. Rogoff: Most of the material that's available doesn't focus on that. What is thisplan telling people about this business that will make them want to invest money? You develop the concept and you test its feasibility. Does it seem reasonable that this business would be profitable? Ultimately, the plan's going to get financing if it works for other people.

What should the business plan look like in terms of its presentation?

Rogoff: It has to be very clear from the table of contents, the executive summary [and] the way the financials are prepared that you're addressing the needs of the reader. I think the ones that look like they were generated by a computer or a template are generally an immediate turnoff. A business plan is the entrepreneur's story. And because the entrepreneur is unique, even if the business is not unique, the plan has to be.

How can entrepreneurs avoid being overwhelmed when writing their business plans?

Rogoff: They have to realize it's a process, and it involves thinking, testing ideas and stewing over things for a while. Accept the fact that it's going to take some time.

More from Entrepreneur

Kathleen, Founder and CEO of Grayce & Co, a media and marketing consultancy, can help you develop a brand strategy, build marketing campaigns and learn how to balance work and life.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Got an Awesome New Business Idea? Here's What to Do Next.

Starting a Business

5 Lessons to Follow as You Take Your Product to Market