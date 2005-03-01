Starting a Business

Go Rural

It is possible to start a business in a small community.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
2 min read

This story appears in the March 2005 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Q: I'd like to move to a mountain community with a population of less than 2,000 people, but I'll need to start a business that will support my family. Is there any hope?

A: Like you, millions of Americans are on the move or want to be. People are in search of better-quality lives for themselves and their families, lower-cost housing and more contact with nature. Plus, they want to get away from the stress of urban and suburban living.

Plenty of businesses that can be done from home in a small town, like PC repair or e-tailing, don't require much startup capital. Because of the building of new homes and the turnover of existing homes, businesses like home inspection, real estate appraisal, remodeling contracting, landscape and garden design and installation, fireplace installation and chimney sweeping, and gutter installation and repair may find eager customers.

Attracting longtime residents is usually necessary for success. Small towns are not like cities. Word gets around quickly, so first impressions--such as your first meal at a new restaurant--are apt to spell success or failure. Relationships matter a lot, as people depend on each other for all kinds of things they don't need in cities--like a ride to an emergency room if someone is hurt. The ability to build and maintain those relationships is vital to becoming an accepted member of the community.

To learn more about communities before visiting them, visit www.city-data.com.

Authors and career coaches Paul and Sarah Edwards' new book is The Best Home Businesses for People 50+.Send them your questions at www.workingfromhome.com or in care of Entrepreneur.

More from Entrepreneur

Jason's expertise and experience can help you with storytelling, motivation, and pitching your business to media.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Etsy Business

Start Your Own Etsy Business

Buy From
Travel Hosting Business: Step-by-Step Startup Guide

Travel Hosting Business: Step-by-Step Startup Guide

Buy From
Start Your Own Travel Hosting Business

Start Your Own Travel Hosting Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Import/Export Business

Start Your Own Import/Export Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Personal Training Business

Start Your Own Personal Training Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Got an Awesome New Business Idea? Here's What to Do Next.

Starting a Business

5 Lessons to Follow as You Take Your Product to Market