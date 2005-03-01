Franchises

Support System

Bringing together busy female execs can be big business.
Annette White Klososky, 37, is inspired by the challenge of making something from nothing, and has put this asset to good use by building her own Edmund, Oklahoma, coaching and consulting firm, Future Point of View LLC. So when the founders of EWF International, a professional women's group that organizes peer advisory boards, approached White Klososky in 2003 about becoming the company's first franchisee, she couldn't turn down the opportunity. "One thing that intrigued me was the idea of growing up in this organization," she says. "I knew there would be a lot of opportunity."

White Klososky had already been involved with EWF International for two years as a member of one of the advisory groups. She had experienced the benefits of having a group of experienced women to turn to for support and feedback, so the transition from member to franchisee was easy. Says White Klososky, "I believed in the product. I never felt like I was selling something."

This belief armed White Klososky with the confidence to recruit busy female executives. She is responsible for three advisory groups in the Oklahoma City metro area and facilitates monthly meetings. Her 2005 projected revenues are $250,000. "I get the most joy connecting with people," she says. "I want to help people achieve their version of success."

