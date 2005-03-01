What's New 03/05

Hone your culinary can-do with epicurian education for aspiring chefs.

March 1, 2005

Viva the Chef, a Morristown, New Jersey-based franchise, is proving that the fastest way to the hearts of your customers is through the stomach. Offering a variety of classes ranging from kitchen safety to American cuisine, budding chefs young and old can perfect their culinary skills in a fun and healthy way. And with franchise opportunities available in 41 states, interested entrepreneurs can start whipping up their own business concoctions as well.