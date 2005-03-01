What's New 03/05

Hone your culinary can-do with epicurian education for aspiring chefs.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
1 min read

This story appears in the March 2005 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Viva the Chef, a Morristown, New Jersey-based franchise, is proving that the fastest way to the hearts of your customers is through the stomach. Offering a variety of classes ranging from kitchen safety to American cuisine, budding chefs young and old can perfect their culinary skills in a fun and healthy way. And with franchise opportunities available in 41 states, interested entrepreneurs can start whipping up their own business concoctions as well.

More from Entrepreneur

Book your session with expert David Meltzer
David provides constructive insight to help businesses focus on their company growth, build brand awareness and know when and how to raise money.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Starting a Business

Got a Business Idea? Billionaire Stephen A. Schwarzman Has 3 Questions to Ask Yourself Before Launching It.

Starting a Business

How to Choose Your First E-Commerce Product

Starting a Business

4 Important Areas for Ensuring Maximum Startup Protection