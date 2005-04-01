Meet the industry leaders of our 2005 Franchise 500®.

If you're going to invest in a franchise, you naturally want to know you're getting the best for your time and money. But with all the choices, how can you distinguish the best from the rest?

Not to worry--we've done some calculating to help you narrow down your field. Our annual "Best of the Best" franchise listing pulls the top franchises in each of the 121 categories from our more comprehensive 2005 Franchise 500®. Whether you're interested in an automotive or a recreation franchise, you'll want to take a look at what we've determined to be the best franchises for 2005 in your category.

The following listing is not intended to endorse any particular franchise, but rather to serve as a starting point for your independent research. This research should include analyzing a company's literature and Uniform Franchise Offering Circular, calling and visiting existing franchisees, and speaking with an attorney and an accountant before purchasing any franchise. This is the very best strategy for finding the right franchise for you.

