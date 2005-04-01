Lap of Luxury

This chair remembers just the way you like it.

April 1, 2005 1 min read

This story appears in the April 2005 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Imagine an ergonomic computer chair that adjusts to the contours of your back, providing perfect support to your spine. The Verte', with 11 torsion spring-loaded bearing joints, does just that: It takes an impression of your spine, then locks it into memory with a single touch of a lever. A team of doctors, chiropractors and engineers designed Verte´ to reduce back pain. Its seat has extra-thick foam for those who sit for hours, and its soft, black leather contours adjust in multiple dimensions--not just up, down, forward and back, but also to the left and right (price: $1,199, www.ergonomichome.com/ercoch.html, 877-550-2678).