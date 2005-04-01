Gear 04/05

Tiny Macs, multi-function printers and flat-screen monitor reviewed

April 1, 2005 2 min read

This story appears in the April 2005 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Mini-Size Me

Apple Mac Mini budget PC

CNET's rating: 7.2 Good

The good: It's the first sub-$500 Mac; compact; whisper quiet; includes iLife '05

The bad: Meager memory allotment; peripherals add up if you don't already own them; case can't be easily opened; slow hard drive; only two USB 2.0 ports

What it's for: Basic home computing tasks such as sending e-mail, browsing the web and editing photos

The bottom line: Apple trimmed some corners to keep the Mac Mini's price low, but its great design and big software bundle make it a winner.

Street price: $499

Website:www.apple.com/macmini

Work It

Brother MFC-420cn multifunction unit

CNET's rating: 7.3 Good

The good: Low price; compact design; good-quality text, photo and color graphics output

The bad: Limited paper supply; flimsy plastic parts

What it's for: Easily accessing photo prints from memory cards; making brochures or greeting cards; sharing these features in a small network

Essential extras: Buy your own USB cable.

The bottom line: The MFC-420cn is a good multifunction unit for digital photo printing, but it's too limited for heavy workloads.

Street price: $150

Website:www.brother.com

Screen Test

HP L2335 23-inch LCD monitor

CNET's rating: 7.7 Good

The good: Highly adjustable; extra video inputs; solid image quality; inexpensive

The bad: No USB or FireWire ports; no cable-feed system

What it's for: Small-office computing; multimedia presentations

Essential extras: A good graphics card

The bottom line: The HP L2335 is a versatile choice for business users looking to impress and home users looking to create a home-theater convergence experience.

Street price: $1,599

Website:www.hp.com