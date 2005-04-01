It's in the Cards

This day-spa owner uses gift card sales to give her cash flow a total makeover.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
1 min read

This story appears in the April 2005 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

At Inspa Corp., a fast-growing Seattle day-spa chain, CEO Colleen Stone smooths out the wrinkles in her cash flow by borrowing from her customers. When retail gift cards first hit the scene a few years ago, Stone, 49, realized their appeal for her spa clients. Previously, paper gift certificates made up approximately 25 percent of sales and were awkward to issue and track. Now, prepaid gift cards account for more than 25 percent of InSpa's incoming cash flow.

And since gift cards often go unredeemed for up to 12 months, InSpa can use that cash in the interim--like an interest-free loan from next year's customers.

One warning: Gift cards create a short-term liability on your balance sheet, which may make bankers nervous about extending additional credit. But the overall effect has been positive for InSpa--the 2004 holiday season set new records for gift card sales. Says Stone, "We plow all that cash flow right back into opening new stores."

More from Entrepreneur

Dustin's experience and expertise can help you monetize your message, build a marketing strategy and connect with influencers.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Got an Awesome New Business Idea? Here's What to Do Next.

Starting a Business

5 Lessons to Follow as You Take Your Product to Market