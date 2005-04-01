It Figures 04/05

Distracted during conference calls, productivity at home and more
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
1 min read

This story appears in the April 2005 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »


70% of

workers believe their productivity would improve if they could work at home or have flextime.
Statistic Source: Netilla Networks

200 thousand

mobile phones worldwide were left in taxis in the last half of 2004.
Statistic Source: Pointsec

6 million

Americans get information and news through RSS aggregators.
Statistic Source: Pew Internet & American Life Project

133 thousand

PCs are replaced or discarded every day in the U.S.; only

10%

are recycled.
Statistic Source: Gartner/GrassRoots Recycling Network

90%

of those participating in conference calls keep busy with other things instead of following the discussion.
Statistic Source: Raindance Communications

Readers spend an average of

15 to 20

seconds on each e-mail opened.
Statistic Source: Loren McDonald, EmailLabs VP of marketing

More from Entrepreneur

Kathleen, Founder and CEO of Grayce & Co, a media and marketing consultancy, can help you develop a brand strategy, build marketing campaigns and learn how to balance work and life.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Got an Awesome New Business Idea? Here's What to Do Next.

Starting a Business

5 Lessons to Follow as You Take Your Product to Market