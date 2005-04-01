It Figures 04/05
Distracted during conference calls, productivity at home and more
70% ofworkers believe their productivity would improve if they could work at home or have flextime.
Netilla Networks
200 thousandmobile phones worldwide were left in taxis in the last half of 2004.
Pointsec
6 millionAmericans get information and news through RSS aggregators.
Pew Internet & American Life Project
133 thousandPCs are replaced or discarded every day in the U.S.; only
10%are recycled.
Gartner/GrassRoots Recycling Network
90%of those participating in conference calls keep busy with other things instead of following the discussion.
Raindance Communications
Readers spend an average of
15 to 20seconds on each e-mail opened.
Loren McDonald, EmailLabs VP of marketing