It Figures 04/05

70% of workers believe their productivity would improve if they could work at home or have flextime.

Statistic Source: Netilla Networks

200 thousand mobile phones worldwide were left in taxis in the last half of 2004.

Statistic Source: Pointsec

6 million Americans get information and news through RSS aggregators.

Statistic Source: Pew Internet & American Life Project

133 thousand PCs are replaced or discarded every day in the U.S.; only

10% are recycled. Statistic Source: Gartner/GrassRoots Recycling Network

90% of those participating in conference calls keep busy with other things instead of following the discussion.

Statistic Source: Raindance Communications

Readers spend an average of 15 to 20 seconds on each e-mail opened.

Statistic Source: Loren McDonald, EmailLabs VP of marketing