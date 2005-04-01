Right as Rain

Want to get your business on the media's radar? Start rainmaking.

April 1, 2005 1 min read

This story appears in the April 2005 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

April is for rainmaking. Rainmakers bring in business bucks and romance the media to raise ink. The simple secret of PR rainmaking? PPT. (Ironically, it's also an abbreviation for precipitation.)

Plan sound tactics. Tailor your story to each reporter, and realize that they buy your story for their reasons, not yours. Imagine yourself as Thor (or Thorette). Thunder and lightning make rain showers more interesting. A thunder-and-lightning-bolt PR resource? Bill Stoller's Publicity Insider.

Polish presentations and key messages. To be an effective rainmaker, you must communicate your messages quickly and clearly. For inspiration, register for the No Sweat Speaking teleconference on April 14, sponsored by the International Association of Business Communicators (visit the IABC website and click on "events"). Full Frontal PR by Richard Laermer is also a perennial favorite.

Track your results. Monitor your rainmaking as you would a weather report or storm tracker. Clipping and media monitoring services can be bank-breakers. Some alternatives? Google alerts. And TracerLock will track your company's media coverage for an inexpensive monthly fee. Be sure to measure marketing and media ROI.

Kirsten Osolind is CEO and founder of Re:Invention Inc., a Chicago-based marketing consulting company.