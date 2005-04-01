What's New 04/05

This story appears in the April 2005 issue of Entrepreneur.

Cooking may be an age-old practice, but My Girlfriend's Kitchen, a Salt Lake City-based franchise, is spicing up the culinary experience by turning it into a social activity. More is merrier, as two-hour cooking sessions are conducted in groups of 12. Besides doing the shopping, prep work and cleaning, franchisees provide a fun environment with couches, music and time to mingle. Chefs-in-training leave with 12 recipes, tasty entrees and, best of all, nothing to clean up.

