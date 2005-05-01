New Attitude

We name the top 50 new franchises for 2005.

May 1, 2005

To the casual onlooker, franchising might seem to be a business of standards and household names--the hamburger, pizza and chicken franchises found on practically every corner. But anyone who digs a bit deeper will discover a range of new, innovative concepts that are just starting to expand through franchising. Whether they're offering new takes on old favorites (ice cream in tiny-dot form rather than in big scoops), altogether novel business ideas (garage organization systems) or simply solid concepts (in-home senior care and handyman services), these 50 companies are redefining franchise success.

The top 50 new franchises, which all started franchising since 2000, are listed in order of their rankings in Entrepreneur's 2005 Franchise 500®. This list isn't intended to endorse any particular franchise, but rather to provide a starting point for your research. Before you purchase any franchise, you should investigate the opportunity thoroughly by interviewing existing franchisees, consulting with an attorney and an accountant, and reading all pertinent literature, including the company's Uniform Franchise Offering Circular. Don't jump into a new franchise without doing your research first.

