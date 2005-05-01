My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Technology

The Right Stuff

Race ahead of the competition with the smartest software to help build and better your business.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
1 min read

This story appears in the May 2005 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

When it comes to the software you need to run your business, the focus this year--more than ever--is on security. With hackers trying to steal your private data and your identity, you need to protect yourself. With that in mind, our 2005 Complete Guide to Software includes the applications you'll need to protect yourself and your computers against this new generation of smarter, blended threats. And this year, we've added a new category: web browsers. Internet Explorer may be everywhere, but it's not your only choice. As our guide proves, you have plenty of choices--in every category.

To visit our most current Complete Guide to Software, and to also access downloadable versions of the programs and reviews from ZDNet, click here.

More from Entrepreneur

Jason's expertise and experience can help you with storytelling, motivation, and pitching your business to media.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Start Your Own Bar and Club

Start Your Own Bar and Club

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Technology

3 Ways You Can Avoid Wasting Your Company's Money on Technology

Technology

Facebook vs Google and the Future of App Development

Technology

What Happens When the Technology You Built Your Company on Becomes Obsolete?