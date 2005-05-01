Resources 05/05

CLICK-N-SHIP
Click-N-Ship is the U.S. Postal Service's online shipping service, where you can create labels and pay for your domestic and international shipping needs using your own computer and printer. Click-N-Ship calculates postage rates, finds ZIP codes, and stand-ardizes and saves addresses and shipping history information. You can even use the service to purchase insurance for the packages you send.

CRISPADS
CrispAds is an ad network for blogs and RSS/Atom feeds. Advertisers can strategically place text ads within specific articles, blog entries and feeds that are relevant to their target markets for less than 60 cents per click. Reports are generated that display tables of your placements with the resulting ad views, ad clicks, costs per click and total ad costs.

VENDORSEEK
Looking for a cost-effective business-based service? VendorSeek.com is an online B2B marketplace that processes more than 5,000 requests per month from businesses seeking price quotes from its Approved Vendor Network. VendorSeek offers quoting services in over 150 different business service categories. There is no cost for businesses seeking price quotes; vendors pay an annual fee of $99 plus minimal lead fees.

GOOGLE SUGGEST
Google's continual evolution has manifested in a beta site that speeds up the searching process. As you type in the search field, a real-time drop-down list appears, guessing potential words and/or phrases you might be searching for along with the number of Google results available. Aside from providing efficient searching, this can also benefit your site's optimization by offering glimpses into underdeveloped search phrases.

SOUNDVIEW EXECUTIVE BOOK SUMMARIES
Soundview Executive Book Summaries outline the key points and ideas of full-length business books in quick, easy-to-read summaries. Soundview offers print, online and audio summaries of the 30 best business books of the year to its more than 50,000 worldwide subscribers. Soundview also offers a free e-newsletter to keep you informed of new books. Online subscriptions start at $109.

LADIES WHO LAUNCH
This program is designed to motivate and facilitate women in business through networking and an array of resources. Ladies Who Launch posts events, features on women business owners, and resources and tips, including facts about women in business and a business plan sample guide for those in the startup phase.

