Convincing Case

Who says your computer can't be functional and funky?

May 1, 2005 1 min read

This story appears in the May 2005 issue of Entrepreneur.

Make your computer an eye-catching piece of art with a new case from Computer Choppers, a company that creates far-out designs using acrylic and fiberglass. Each case is custom-designed and built to your specifications. Depending on case design and the type of computer hardware needed (CPU, hard drive, memory and drives), case prices can range from $500 to $2,500 or more. At $800, the wall-mountable Spider model features legs that light up with LEDs and fangs that serve as a power switch and an eject button. Computer Choppers can even design diamond-encrusted cases, if you're so inclined--and if your pocketbook can handle it.