Winning Hand

A poker pro's tips on playing your cards right in business
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
2 min read

This story appears in the May 2005 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Former real estate developer Barry Shulman, 59, took a gamble by coming out of retirement to purchase Card Player magazine--and it paid off big. Now a championship poker player as well as publisher and owner of Card Player, CardPlayerPress and CardPlayer.com, Shulman offers his inside tips for improving your poker game and, consequently, your entrepreneurial game:

1. Read looks and gestures. Are players leaning forward? Are they acting quickly? Poker helps you read nonverbal cues--crucial when you're deciding whether to press for that extra percent.

2. Know your limits. The mental stuff separates the good from the best. If you run into 50/50 circumstances six consecutive times and lose all six, are you capable of maintaining self-control?

3. Understand risk/reward scenarios. If you have a 1 in 13 chance of hitting an inside straight, the question is not, Can you make the straight? but, What's the upside? Make sure the reward is worth it.

4. Improve number-related skills. When the flop comes, you should know if your hand has an 80 percent or a 20 percent chance of winning.

5. Learn effective bluffing. Pretending you have something you don't often backfires. The same applies in business, so be prepared to deliver the goods.

6. Consider slow-playing techniques. Slow playing is when you have a good hand and play it as if you don't. You might achieve a greater return if you don't show the strength of your hand.

7. Grasp the risk of ruin. If your business is worth $1 million, and there's an opportunity costing $1 million with a return of only $2 million, it's not worth the risk. If it fails, the game's over.

More from Entrepreneur

Dustin's experience and expertise can help you monetize your message, build a marketing strategy and connect with influencers.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Got an Awesome New Business Idea? Here's What to Do Next.

Starting a Business

5 Lessons to Follow as You Take Your Product to Market