Family Ties

You call it Jaguar; I call it Lincoln . . . How to choose between automotive cousins
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
2 min read

This story appears in the May 2005 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Some call them clones; others refer to automotive corporate cousins as nonidentical twins. Whatever term they use, they're referring to models from the same company that resemble each other, except for the division's brand name and price tag. It's less expensive for auto manufacturers to produce parts in bulk and share them than to build separate components for their various brand names. Ford and Mercury, for example, are under the same corporate umbrella, and their Taurus and Sable four-doors are among the company's twins.

Other cousins include luxury sedans from Jaguar and Lincoln, both subsidiaries of Ford. Jaguar sells its S-Type sedan for $44,895--almost $10,000 more than the Lincoln LS. The models are distinct in styling and performance, but they share the same platform and five-speed transmission.

At Nissan, the Maxima shares components with the bestselling Altima, which is slightly smaller and costs $9,650 less. And at Volkswagen, the Passat can be considered a lower-priced and less luxurious version of a stablemate, the Audi A4, at a savings of $2,500. Both German-built cars offer an all-wheel drive system or front-wheel drive.

While it's tempting to opt for a lower-priced version, keep in mind that resale values can differ. For example, the Sable costs more than the Taurus but has a lower trade-in value, so before you buy, compare the purchase price, features, warranties and anticipated resale values.

Editor and consultant Jill Amadio has been reporting on the automotive industry for 26 years.

More from Entrepreneur

Terry's digital marketing expertise can help you with campaign planning, execution and optimization and best practices for content marketing.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Got an Awesome New Business Idea? Here's What to Do Next.

Starting a Business

5 Lessons to Follow as You Take Your Product to Market