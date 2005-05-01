Eastern Influence

Chinese investment is starting to pour into the West.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
2 min read

This story appears in the May 2005 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

In the '80s and '90s, cash-rich Japanese firms acquired and invested in a cornucopia of businesses and other U.S. assets. Now, Chinese companies are becoming increasingly active in buying, merging with and doing joint ventures with smaller U.S companies, and experts say it looks like the beginning of another wave of Pacific Rim investment.

"China is definitely becoming a source of capital for U.S. companies," says Michael D. Lord, associate professor of management and director of the Flow Institute for International Studies at Wake Forest University in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. Lord says Chinese investment could parallel--and exceed--the Japanese buying binge.

Chinese investors are usually after technology, brands and access to U.S markets, says Usha Haley, professor of management and international business at the University of New Haven in Deep River, Connecticut. "Nobody can beat the Chinese on labor costs," Haley says, "so they're looking for companies that have technology."

Chinese investment in U.S. firms has risen recently as Beijing relaxed regulations on such deals, says Haley. Like Lord, she expects the trend to continue and intensify. But she cautions that Chinese investments may not always be a boon. Compared to Japanese and Korean firms, Chinese businesses place less stress on service, expect profits more quickly and like to attack markets on a broad front rather than using wedge-style tactics, she says.

Lord expects Chinese VCs to eventually set up formal processes for tapping Chinese capital. For now, he urges entrepreneurs to consider visiting the country and to simply keep in mind that the world's biggest country could turn out to be a big source of capital as well. "They have a lot of cash from all [the Chinese imports] we're buying over here," he says. "So it's definitely going to grow."

More from Entrepreneur

Kathleen, Founder and CEO of Grayce & Co, a media and marketing consultancy, can help you develop a brand strategy, build marketing campaigns and learn how to balance work and life.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Got an Awesome New Business Idea? Here's What to Do Next.

Starting a Business

5 Lessons to Follow as You Take Your Product to Market