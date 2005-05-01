Checking up on the progress of an up-and-coming trend

May 1, 2005 1 min read

Since we featured Dream Dinners in our August 2003 "Almost Famous" column, a spate of similar services have popped up to help time-pressed moms prepare dinner for their families. At companies like Dinner Done!, My Girlfriend's Kitchen, Super Suppers, and Supper Thyme USA, customers select from a menu, then attend a cooking session where they get pre-chopped ingredients and help preparing the recipes. A few hours (and plenty of chatting with friends) later, customers leave with a dozen family-sized entrees--with no prep work or cleanup required.