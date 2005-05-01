It Figures 05/05

Business stress, revenue gains and more
This story appears in the May 2005 issue of Entrepreneur.

24% of

small businesses expect their 2005 revenue to significantly exceed 2004 returns.
Statistic Source: IPA Small Business Research Board

65% of

surveyed CEOs plan to relinquish their positions within 10 years.
Statistic Source: PricewaterhouseCoopers' Private Company Services "Trendsetter Barometer"

40%

more business owners are stressed compared to a year ago.
Statistic Source: Grant Thornton

82% of

all discretionary income in the U.S. is held by those earning $100,000 or more.
Statistic Source: The Conference Board
Since 1990, the number of immigrant women business owners has increased by nearly

190%.

Statistic Source: Immigration Policy Center

