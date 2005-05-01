It Figures 05/05
Business stress, revenue gains and more
24% ofsmall businesses expect their 2005 revenue to significantly exceed 2004 returns.
Statistic Source: IPA Small Business Research Board
65% ofsurveyed CEOs plan to relinquish their positions within 10 years.
Statistic Source: PricewaterhouseCoopers' Private Company Services "Trendsetter Barometer"
40%more business owners are stressed compared to a year ago.
Statistic Source: Grant Thornton
82% ofall discretionary income in the U.S. is held by those earning $100,000 or more.
Statistic Source: The Conference BoardSince 1990, the number of immigrant women business owners has increased by nearly
Statistic Source: Immigration Policy Center