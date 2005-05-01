It Figures 05/05

24% of small businesses expect their 2005 revenue to significantly exceed 2004 returns.

Statistic Source: IPA Small Business Research Board 65% of surveyed CEOs plan to relinquish their positions within 10 years.

Statistic Source: PricewaterhouseCoopers' Private Company Services "Trendsetter Barometer" 40% more business owners are stressed compared to a year ago.

Statistic Source: Grant Thornton 82% of all discretionary income in the U.S. is held by those earning $100,000 or more.

Statistic Source: Grant Thornton 82% of all discretionary income in the U.S. is held by those earning $100,000 or more.

Statistic Source: The Conference Board Since 1990, the number of immigrant women business owners has increased by nearly 190%.

Statistic Source: Immigration Policy Center