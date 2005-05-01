Mini-keyboard options for thumbs tired of texting

May 1, 2005 2 min read

A growing number of mobile phone-using entrepreneurs are getting hooked on SMS. Those who are tired of giving their thumbs a workout on a regular phone keypad can look to several different phones for help. The top feature to look for is a qwerty keyboard. They're tiny, but they get you past the hassle of punching on a number pad.

Nokia heveal a clever keyboard that is held horizontally while the screen automaas a couple of models that fit the bill. The $320 (all prices street) candy bar-style 6820 flips open to rtically adjusts to whatever mode you use it in. The Symbian OS Nokia 9300 (not yet priced) opens lengthwise to reveal a fairly spacious keyboard and displil. A lot of Palm and Pocket PC smartphone products come with keyboaay, suitable for mobile warriors who also need to handle a fair amount of e-mards, such as the $450 PalmOne Treo 650 and the $650 Audiovox PPC6601.

The price tags for all of these are a bit higher than your average cell, but you're likely to save money when you purchase any of these phones along with a service plan. Before you sink your cash into a high-end messaging phone, give the keyboard an in-person test drive to make sure it fits your fingers.