Spot Check

Now Mac users have hot spots, too

May 1, 2005 1 min read

Mac users like to log on to Wi-Fi hot spots, too, but hot-spot providers haven't always embraced traveling entrepreneurs with iBooks. There are, however, signs of change with some providers moving in a Mac-friendly direction when it comes to software. That doesn't usually prevent Mac users from logging on, but it has denied them some of the conveniences given to Windows users.

Boingo is a case in point. The popular subscription hot-spot service recently unveiled access software for OS X to allow users to log on with a single user name and password to more than 16,000 locations in its roaming network. The application includes a directory of hot spots and can be configured to automatically launch your VPN or e-mail program. It's available as a free download, but the service itself runs $7.95 per day or $21.95 per month for unlimited access.

iPass is another hot-spot aggregator that offers a Mac version of its iPassConnect client for both OS X and some earlier OS versions. Available through a reseller network, iPass specializes in business packages, but individual plans are also available. Before jumping onboard with a service, make sure you're getting all the benefits for your bucks.