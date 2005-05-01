Spot Check

Now Mac users have hot spots, too
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
1 min read

This story appears in the May 2005 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Mac users like to log on to Wi-Fi hot spots, too, but hot-spot providers haven't always embraced traveling entrepreneurs with iBooks. There are, however, signs of change with some providers moving in a Mac-friendly direction when it comes to software. That doesn't usually prevent Mac users from logging on, but it has denied them some of the conveniences given to Windows users.

Boingo is a case in point. The popular subscription hot-spot service recently unveiled access software for OS X to allow users to log on with a single user name and password to more than 16,000 locations in its roaming network. The application includes a directory of hot spots and can be configured to automatically launch your VPN or e-mail program. It's available as a free download, but the service itself runs $7.95 per day or $21.95 per month for unlimited access.

iPass is another hot-spot aggregator that offers a Mac version of its iPassConnect client for both OS X and some earlier OS versions. Available through a reseller network, iPass specializes in business packages, but individual plans are also available. Before jumping onboard with a service, make sure you're getting all the benefits for your bucks.

More from Entrepreneur

Dustin's experience and expertise can help you monetize your message, build a marketing strategy and connect with influencers.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Got an Awesome New Business Idea? Here's What to Do Next.

Starting a Business

5 Lessons to Follow as You Take Your Product to Market