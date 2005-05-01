Editor's Pick 05/05
This story appears in the May 2005 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »
Printing Power
Your crowded desk might not have room for a printer. That's
OK. You can stick Canon's Pixma iP4000R across the room without
worrying about pesky cables. This 802.11b/g-compatible color inkjet
is good for modest office printing needs. It delivers
black-and-white pages at a fast 25 ppm, and 4,800 x 1,200 dpi color
at 17 ppm. It has a 300-sheet paper capacity and a direct digital
camera-to-printer port. And if you do have a neat desk, USB and
Ethernet connections are available.Canon
Pixma iP4000R
(800) OK-CANON
www.usa.canon.com
Street Price: $229
Bad Guys, Begone
Spam, viruses and phishing scams can make today's computers more foe than friend. But Trend Micro's PC-cillin Internet Security 2005 will keep you safe. In addition to firewall, anti-virus and spyware protection, it filters spam and helps reduce your exposure to phish hooks designed to snag your financial data, user IDs and passwords. PC-cillin sets up easily, updates itself regularly and lets you set different access levels for different users. It also monitors your wireless network and alerts you to intrusions.
Trend Micro PC-cillin Internet Security 2005
(800) 864-6027
www.trendmicro.com
Street Price: $49.95