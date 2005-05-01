Editor's Pick 05/05

Printers for small offices and internet security

Printing Power

Your crowded desk might not have room for a printer. That's OK. You can stick Canon's Pixma iP4000R across the room without worrying about pesky cables. This 802.11b/g-compatible color inkjet is good for modest office printing needs. It delivers black-and-white pages at a fast 25 ppm, and 4,800 x 1,200 dpi color at 17 ppm. It has a 300-sheet paper capacity and a direct digital camera-to-printer port. And if you do have a neat desk, USB and Ethernet connections are available.Canon

Pixma iP4000R

(800) OK-CANON

www.usa.canon.com

Street Price: $229

Bad Guys, Begone

Spam, viruses and phishing scams can make today's computers more foe than friend. But Trend Micro's PC-cillin Internet Security 2005 will keep you safe. In addition to firewall, anti-virus and spyware protection, it filters spam and helps reduce your exposure to phish hooks designed to snag your financial data, user IDs and passwords. PC-cillin sets up easily, updates itself regularly and lets you set different access levels for different users. It also monitors your wireless network and alerts you to intrusions.

Trend Micro PC-cillin Internet Security 2005

(800) 864-6027

www.trendmicro.com

Street Price: $49.95