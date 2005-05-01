Get Smart

Is your cell phone passing the test? Smartphones are the latest, greatest, all-in-one gadgets--and they're only getting better.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
2 min read

This story appears in the May 2005 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

It seems an obvious idea: Everybody carries a cell phone, and many businesspeople pack a PDA, too. Why not put the two together? Obvious, sure, but business buyers haven't been that impressed by smartphones--nor have they been willing to pay $400 to $600 to lose the convenience of their inexpensive cell phones. That's changing.

With the advent of broader-band cellular networks, wireless access to office data and applications from far-flung locales is becoming both possible and necessary. For many travelers, the need for wireless e-mail alone "is right up there with food and water," says Todd Kort, principal analyst for technology research and consulting firm Gartner Inc. More PDAs are getting cell phones--and vice versa. Sales of Treo smartphones from market leader PalmOnedoubled in 2004 and should nearly double again this year, says Kort.

We can thank Research in Motionfor teaching us to thumb-type in taxicabs. But it was PalmOne that put in the spadework needed to find a good balance between phone and function--and it came up with the Treo 650 ($449 street).

Yes, it's bigger than a candy bar. But those of us on the wrong side of 40 can clearly see letters and numbers on its two-and-a-half-inch display. Its silver-and-blue-steel case looks professional, and 6.3 ounces fit very comfortably in your palm or pocket. Treo's small qwerty keyboard looks crowded, but your thumbs will quickly acclimate, thanks to good key height, travel, and backlighting that really helps in dimly lit situations.

One-handed thumb-clicks are all you really need to navigate Treo's menus to an Outlook contact or the numbers on its big on-screen dialer. A clear speaker/mic, earbud and speakerphone give you options for your phone conversations.

Treo's high-resolution, 65,000-color display provides a remarkably clear window on a large library of Palm OS applications and some desktop favorites--Word, Excel and even Power-Point presentations, care of DataViz.

It could use a little more memory and integrated Wi-Fi. But an SD expansion slot, built-in camera and MP3 player really make Treo a remarkable gadget.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Cannabis Capital

Cannabis Capital

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Starting a Business

How a Surfing Trip Evolved Into a Business With a 9-Digit Valuation

Starting a Business

The Complete, 12-Step Guide to Starting a Business

Starting a Business

Here's What It's Like to Be on 'Elevator Pitch'