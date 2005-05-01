Marketing

Keep It Simple

The most effective ad copywriting gets right to the point.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
2 min read

This story appears in the May 2005 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Czech novelist Bohumil Hrabal would have made an awful advertising copywriter. He's purported to have penned the longest sentence ever strung out on paper: 128 pages!

Copywriters, on the other hand, must aim for the shortest possible sentences--ideally, no more than 17 words, according to the late writing expert Rudolf Flesch in The Art of Plain Talk. The sales message should include a good sprinkling of five- to 10-word sentences as well. This makes reading a breeze.

It's also important not to use so-called $10 words when $5 and $1 words work just as well. This sounds almost quaint in our techno-babble world, but even sophisticated people appreciate simple language.

Moreover, ad copy shouldn't call attention to itself. You're not selling the copy, but rather the product or service it describes. While puns, double meanings and other random acts of cleverness can spice up the sales pitch, witty phraseology can distract.

I like the way the late Gene Schwartz, one of the iconic copywriters of yester-year, put it: "You want the person to look through the copy like they're looking through the glass in [a] showcase." In other words, the advertising message should make a prospect savor the product, not the description of it.

Jerry Fisher is a freelance advertising copywriter and author of Creating Successful Small Business Advertising.

More from Entrepreneur

Elizabeth's expertise can help you scale your business, build a personal brand and focus on being a value-driven CEO.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

No B.S. Direct Marketing

No B.S. Direct Marketing

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Email Marketing for Business

Ultimate Guide to Email Marketing for Business

Buy From
The Digital Marketing Handbook

The Digital Marketing Handbook

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to YouTube for Business

Ultimate Guide to YouTube for Business

Buy From
No B.S. Guide to Powerful Presentations

No B.S. Guide to Powerful Presentations

Buy From
The Advertising Solution

The Advertising Solution

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Marketing

How Millennials are Marketing to Gen Z

What Cannabis Businesses Can Learn from the Sex-Toy Industry

Marketing

What Seth Godin Wants You To Know About Marketing in 2019