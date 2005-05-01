Love and Business?

Following these four tips can help spouses run a business without ruining their marriage.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
2 min read

This story appears in the May 2005 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Q: How can I run a business with my spouse without hurting our relationship?

A: We've worked together for more than 20 years. Here are some of the most important things we've discovered:

1. Adapt your communication style if necessary. If partners' communication styles differ, one or the other is going to have to change to accommodate. Recognizing how each partner deals with disagreements is the first step. To learn more about communication styles, read John Gottman's book The Mathematics of Marriage.

2. Don't interfere with each other's work. It's important to allow each person to take full responsibility and perform his or her work without interference. That means no unsolicited meddling, coaching, back-seat driving or peeking over each other's shoulders.

3. Learn how to handle thorny financial and legal affairs. When a couple disagrees about or doesn't know the full implications of choices like changing the form of business organization or seeking investors, one partner may be reluctant to act, and it can paralyze the business. Be ready to discuss major decisions with specialists like lawyers and accountants. If problems arise that involve your relationship, seek the help of a professional business or family counselor.

4. Give yourselves time for a private life. When family members work together, it's easy to allow your work to consume your entire relationship. For some, this means taking separate vacations; for others, it means just taking time out from work to do something different together, like taking a walk for half an hour at lunchtime.

Authors and career coaches Paul and Sarah Edwards' new book is The Best Home Businesses for People 50+. Send them your questions at www.workingfromhome.com or in care of Entrepreneur.

More from Entrepreneur

Kim's expertise can help you become a strong leader, pitch VCs for capital, and develop a growth strategy.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Got an Awesome New Business Idea? Here's What to Do Next.

Starting a Business

5 Lessons to Follow as You Take Your Product to Market