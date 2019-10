American Idol's got nothin' on this franchise.

Want to be a star? Las Vegas-based Music Blast makes anyone shine. Customers can organize events and experience the thrill of performing onstage with the help of preprogrammed instruments like electric guitars. Last year, Music Blast started seeking franchisees nationwide and in Canada, giving entrepreneurs the same chance to revel in the spotlight.