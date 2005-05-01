Starting a Business

Bring It on Home

Ready to start your own homebased business? Get started now with one of these 450+ franchises or business opportunities.
1 min read

May 2005

Our homebased franchising listing and BizOpp Zone listings detail the basic startup information of hundreds of homebased franchises and nonfranchise business opportunities. Use this information as a first step if you're considering investing in a franchise or business opporunity.

This directory is not intended to endorse, advertise, or recommend any particular company. All information was obtained from the companies themselves and has not been verified for accuracy. We simply present this information as a service to our readers.

We strongly recommend that you perform a thorough investigation and analysis of any franchise or business opportunity you are considering investing in before signing any papers or putting up any money. A good first move is to contact the Better Business Bureau. Also ask the company you are interested in for the names of franchisees or dealers who are already in business with them. But the message bears repeating: Never invest before investigating. And always proceed with caution.

Listings compiled by Maria Anton Conley, Maggie Iskander and Tracy Stapp.

