Resources 06/05

Websites, organizations, events and more to grow your business
2 min read

This story appears in the June 2005 issue of Entrepreneur.

COMPUTER REPAIR
Computer Repair connects IT technicians seeking work with businesses requiring their services. It's a great resource if you don't need a full-time IT staff but still require occasional service. Simply go to the website, punch in your ZIP code, and Computer Repair will immediately list technicians in your area, including their rates, hours, ratings and reviews.

2ND ANNUAL SVN GATHERING OF WOMEN ENTREPRENEURS, JUNE 12-15
This event from Social Venture Network aims to help women entrepreneurs lead successful, socially conscious businesses. Held at the Asilomar Conference Grounds in Pacific Grove, California, the gathering includes case studies, workshops and roundtable peer-feedback sessions. Register online for $440 per person.

VIRTUAL RECEPTIONIST
Get a big-business sound by having a live voice answer your phone. The AnswerPlus Virtual Receptionist service learns the basics of your products and services, takes detailed messages, schedules appointments and even forwards calls to another phone.

HEWLETT-PACKARD SECURITY EXPERTISE CENTER
Today, security is a top concern among most businesses. The HP Security Expertise Center is packed with resources addressing small-business concerns, including free online courses, white papers, articles and more. It's easy to navigate, with content organized into categories such as physical security, data security and network security.

THE WALL STREET JOURNAL FOR BLACKBERRY
While this may become how everybody gets their news in the future, The Wall Street Journal and Outercurve allow those who want to stay ahead of the curve to download The Wall Street Journal via BlackBerry today. The beauty of this technology, aside from mobility, is that it continually updates The Wall Street Journal and allows users to customize the content and set up alerts.

LINK TREE
Find out which websites are linking to your competitors but not you. Link Tree is a free link analyzer that helps increase your website's link popularity. Enter up to seven competitor URLs and submit your URL as a comparison site, and Link Tree does the rest. Once the sites are identified, it's up to you to make the connection--er, link.

